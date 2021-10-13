CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, MN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 5 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Buffalo Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cPqVaOR00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Frost, MN
Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
75
Followers
489
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy