Daily Weather Forecast For Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
