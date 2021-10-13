CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Cloudy forecast for Elko — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Elko Updates
 5 days ago

(ELKO, NV.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Elko, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elko:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cPqVYZr00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 21 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 20 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 24 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 28 °F
    • Light wind

