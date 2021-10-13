East. Liverpool Weather Forecast

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



