East. Liverpool Weather Forecast

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 5 days ago

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cPqVWoP00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

