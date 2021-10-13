Mechanicsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MECHANICSVILLE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
