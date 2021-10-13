Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ABERDEEN, WA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Aberdeen, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aberdeen:

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Light Rain High 59 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 60 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Rain Likely High 61 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.