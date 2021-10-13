Hillsboro Daily Weather Forecast
HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
