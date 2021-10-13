Athens Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
