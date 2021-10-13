Alexandria Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
