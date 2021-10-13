Campbellsville Weather Forecast
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
