4-Day Weather Forecast For Ottawa
OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0