Why doesn’t Mayor Ten-Kate van Stavhorst demand a vaccination?

Interview with the Mayor of Stavhurst, Jan Ten Kate. You want to make a call for testing, but you never want to invite people to get vaccinated. why not?. “I’m not interested in the related stuff, and it’s not about the extremists. I think we find each other in the middle – especially in Stafford. Of course it’s true that vaccination helps a lot in suppressing this epidemic. But there are people out there who don’t choose and I respect that. Then it enters a different scenario. Into effect: Consider each other, keep that meter and a half in mind and start the test. The story we’ve known a year and a half ago. Do it in order to make sure we get high grades fell back.”