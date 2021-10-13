Daily Weather Forecast For Brookings

BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 53 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 52 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 60 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



