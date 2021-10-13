4-Day Weather Forecast For Sheridan
SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0