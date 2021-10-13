CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday rain in West. Plains: Ideas to make the most of it

West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 5 days ago

(WEST. PLAINS, MO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in West. Plains, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Plains:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cPqUl8d00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

