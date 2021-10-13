New Tile Pro, Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker trackers now available from $25
Tile has launched a new range of trackers this week in the form of the Tile Pro, Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker all of which are now available to purchase directly from the companies online store and online retailers such as Amazon. Tile has also announced the imminent launch of its new Tile Ultra tracker using both Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband technologies. Giving consumers “Tile’s best-in-class Bluetooth finding experience combined with the precision finding experience of Ultra-Wideband” says Tile.www.geeky-gadgets.com
Comments / 0