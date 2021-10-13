CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tile Pro, Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker trackers now available from $25

Tile has launched a new range of trackers this week in the form of the Tile Pro, Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker all of which are now available to purchase directly from the companies online store and online retailers such as Amazon. Tile has also announced the imminent launch of its new Tile Ultra tracker using both Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband technologies. Giving consumers “Tile’s best-in-class Bluetooth finding experience combined with the precision finding experience of Ultra-Wideband” says Tile.

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Pair of Sony Wireless Headphones for Under $40

Sony has established itself as one of the most trusted brands in the headphones space, winning a number of accolades (including an RS Essentials 2020 award) for its sleek designs, reliable sound, and modern technology. But Sony headphones have traditionally been on the pricier side, setting you back at least a couple of bills for a decent set of cans. That all changes with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones. An Amazon exclusive, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $38. That’s $200 less than most Sony models, and cheaper than even most knockoff brands on Amazon. Amazon Buy: Sony WH-CH510...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Tile refreshes lineup with new design & anti-stalking feature

Tile has updated its entire lineup on Tuesday with all-new designs, boosted range, louder alert tones, improved privacy features, and an upcoming augmented reality mode to take on Apple's AirTag. Unfortunately, they won't support Apple's Find My app. With this new range of trackers, Tile is highlighting its platform-agnostic approach...
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Tile revamps tracker range, more precise finding tech coming in 2022

Tile has announced new versions of its popular Bluetooth trackers. There will also be a new Tile Ultra tracker coming in 2022 that will feature Ultra Wideband (UWB) tech for more precise in-room locating, similar to the tech Apple has used in its AirTags. The £30 Tile Pro leads the...
ELECTRONICS
TechNewsWorld

Tile Product Line Refresh Heats Up Competition in Smart Tracker Market

With 365 Threat Monitor, scan all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Get real-time phone alerts, real-time security breach updates and delete threats instantly with just one click - for free! Learn More. Item tracker maker Tile refreshed its product line Tuesday and...
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

The Tile Ultra Tracker Finds Your Stuff in Augmented Reality

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

AirTag vs Tile: What's the Difference?

Tile has been the dominant force in tiny Bluetooth trackers for years, but it has major competition now that Apple's AirTags are on the scene. Both Bluetooth trackers do essentially the same thing: they attach to your personal belongings (like a keychain, backpack or bike) and allow you to find them if they get lost or stolen. There are a few major differences between Tile's trackers and AirTags, however, which can be broken down into three categories: variety, ecosystem, community and close proximity tracking.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Tile Ultra is the super-accurate tracker for iPhone and Android I've been waiting for

Tile has announced that it's refreshing its full range of thing-tracking devices, and has unveiled a new model, called Tile Ultra, that will feature super-accurate ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. You'll be able to use UWB to locate your lost keys/bag/whatever in augmented reality, and the Tile Ultra is the first UWB tracker to work on both Android and iPhone.
NFL
TechRadar

Tile Pro (2021) review

The Tile Pro is Tile's best tracker with a great 400ft BlueTooth range, a sleek design, and a one-year replaceable battery. It isn't as feature-packed as the Apple AirTags, but when you factor in necessary peripherals it ends up being a cheaper solution you won't want to dismiss. One-minute review.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Tile updates its tracker lineup to better compete with Apple AirTag

Tile today has refreshed its lineup of trackers, and it introduced a few new features that make it even more competitive with Apple's own AirTags. The new features will also make it much easier for users to locate lost keys and other devices the Tile gets attached to. We've also compared both the AirTag vs Tile trackers, in case you're interested in our findings.
ELECTRONICS
