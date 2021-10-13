Photofeature Community Comes Together for Suicide Awareness at ‘Out of the Darkness’ Walk
More than 100 participants gathered at Memorial Park on September 25th, joining with hundreds of thousands of people across the country to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. More than 30 teams took part in the Out of the Darkness community walk, raising funds for the non-profit organization that invests in new research, creates educational programs, advocates for public policy and supports survivors of suicide loss.www.susanvillestuff.com
