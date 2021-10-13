Batesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BATESVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 48 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



