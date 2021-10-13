Batesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BATESVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
