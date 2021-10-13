Weather Forecast For Deridder
DERIDDER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
