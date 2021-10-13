Marshfield Daily Weather Forecast
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
