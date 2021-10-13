Oxford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
