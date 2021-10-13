Paul McCartney Hopes to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song

When Prince walked into a room, his presence was palpable. Alice Cooper learned this firsthand one year at the Grammy Awards. "I’m standing at the Grammys backstage it’s [David] Bowie, Elton [John] and myself, I forget who else," Cooper tells UCR. "All of a sudden, these five big guys walk by and they go, 'Don’t look at Prince. Don’t look him directly in the eye.' We all looked at each other, and we went, 'The Prince of Wales? The Prince of India? What?' They said, 'You know, Prince.' All of us looked at each other like, 'Prince who?' [Laughs] And it was Prince! He walked by, and you couldn’t see him anyway, because these guys were all 6' 8" and he’s [not very tall]."

