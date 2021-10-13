CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Hopes to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song

Paul McCartney still hopes to complete “Now and Then,” an unfinished Beatles song originally written by John Lennon. As The New Yorker notes, after Lennon’s death “[Yoko] Ono gave the surviving [Beatles] members demos that he’d recorded at home.” McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr would work to complete three of those tracks. Two - "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love” - were finished and included in the band’s Anthology series. The third song, “Now and Then,” was abandoned.

