Take Care of Pecan Trees During Fall Months

Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption 2, Cage 42 (Adult) East Campus. Pecan Spinwheel is as sweet and as cute as her name suggests. Not only is she cute but she's fun too. her favorite game is hide and seek! She's a shy girl so she prefers to see but not be seen at first. With some love and a lot of patience, Pecan will be sure to make herself right at home. She would do best in a calm, quiet home with no small children as loud noises and movements scare her. She'll be a perfect roommate for someone who would rather curl up with a book than go to a loud party. Come meet Pecan Spinwheel today! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO