Weather Forecast For Keene
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
