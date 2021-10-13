Daily Weather Forecast For Athens

ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



