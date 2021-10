This share is an international stock. (Sharecast News) - Tax law experts claim that British taxpayers will end up subsidising US private equity outfit Clayton Dubilier & Rice's $7bn takeover of Morrisons. On Saturday, MPs and tax campaigners said the deal "stinks" and will probably see the grocer pay less in taxes to the Exchequer. According to Richard Murphy, of Sheffield University Management School: "If CD&R put the debt on to Morrisons to buy it, then the profits are reduced due to the interest payments sent offshore. The Government will be subsidising this if there is debt involved. Is that a good use of taxpayer money?" - Financial Mail on Sunday.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO