Red Roof® Announces Opening Of Red Roof Inn In Corpus Christi, Texas
Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, has announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn Corpus Christi North - Near Downtown in Corpus Christi, Texas. The 111-room Red Roof Inn Corpus Christi North - Near Downtown is one of the best budget-friendly, 100% smoke free hotels in Corpus Christi, Texas. It is located off of I-37, just five miles from the Corpus Christi International Airport (CRP) and 20 miles from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.www.hospitalitynet.org
