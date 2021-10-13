CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Red Roof® Announces Opening Of Red Roof Inn In Corpus Christi, Texas

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, has announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn Corpus Christi North - Near Downtown in Corpus Christi, Texas. The 111-room Red Roof Inn Corpus Christi North - Near Downtown is one of the best budget-friendly, 100% smoke free hotels in Corpus Christi, Texas. It is located off of I-37, just five miles from the Corpus Christi International Airport (CRP) and 20 miles from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

www.hospitalitynet.org

