American Landmark Acquires Charlotte Apartments
Multifamily owner-operator American Landmark Apartments has acquired Celsius Apartment Homes in the Wedgewood submarket of Charlotte, N.C. Located at 10051 Perimeter Station Drive, Celsius Apartment Homes is a 449-unit apartment community. It features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Features and finishes of residences include 42-inch custom cabinetry, kitchen islands, built-in computer desks, soaking tubs, private balconies and above- average ceiling heights. A car care center is among the amenities offered.www.multihousingnews.com
