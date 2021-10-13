CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Better Chinese E-Commerce Stock: Pinduoduo vs. Vipshop

By Leo Sun
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Pinduoduo’s discount marketplace is still firing on all cylinders.
  • Vipshop’s flash sale marketplace continues to thrive.
  • One of these companies will attract more bulls if the regulatory headwinds fade.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) frequently dominate conversations about China's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

However, investors shouldn't overlook growing underdogs like Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS). Pinduoduo controlled 13.2% of China's e-commerce market in 2021, according to eMarketer, putting it in third place behind Alibaba (47.1%) and JD (16.9%). Vipshop ranks fifth with a 1% share.

Let's take a closer look at Pinduoduo and Vipshop, and see which company will generate bigger gains if the regulatory headwinds facing Chinese stocks finally wane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt2z2_0cPqTU7N00
Image source: Getty Images.

The differences between Pinduoduo and Vipshop

Pinduoduo, which was founded in 2015, differentiated itself from Alibaba and JD with three main strategies. First, it encouraged shoppers to team up on bulk purchases to secure bigger discounts. Second, it aggressively targeted China's lower-tier cities with cheaper generic products instead of brand-name goods.

Lastly, Pinduoduo expanded its agricultural network by enabling farmers and local grocers to directly sell their fresh produce to shoppers at lower prices.

Vipshop, China's first major flash sale marketplace, was founded in 2008. Alibaba's subsequent rollout of flash sales on Taobao and Tmall throttled Vipshop's growth in the mid-2010s, but JD and Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) breathed fresh life into Vipshop's struggling business with new investments and partnerships in 2017.

JD integrated Vipshop's flash sales into its own marketplace, while Tencent integrated Vipshop's marketplace into WeChat, China's top mobile messaging platform with over 1.25 billion monthly active users. Those partnerships kept Vipshop relevant and turned it into a major player in the growing "social commerce" market.

Pinduoduo and Vipshop will both likely benefit from the Chinese government's antitrust ruling against Alibaba, which forces it to discontinue its exclusive deals with merchants. However, Pinduoduo and Vipshop were also struck with smaller fines earlier this year after regulators scrutinized their aggressive pricing strategies.

Pinduoduo's fundamentals are improving

Pinduoduo's revenue surged 97% to 59.5 billion yuan ($9.1 billion) in 2020 as the pandemic drove more shoppers online. It also continued to expand its agricultural network and partnered with more brand name merchants to challenge Alibaba and JD across China's higher-tier cities.

But those expansion efforts, which relied heavily on aggressive marketing campaigns and subsidies, were very expensive. Its net loss widened from 7.0 billion yuan in 2019 to 7.2 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in 2020.

In the first half of 2021, Pinduoduo's revenue skyrocketed 141% year over year to 45.2 billion yuan ($7.0 billion). It benefited from an easy comparison to the pandemic's initial impact a year ago.

The company ended the second quarter with 738.5 million monthly active users, up 30% from a year earlier. Its number of annual active buyers over the past 12 months rose 24% year over year to 849.9 million.

Pinduoduo also narrowed its net loss year-over-year, from 5.0 billion yuan to 491 million yuan ($76 million), in the first half of 2021. For the full year, analysts expect its revenue to rise 82% to 108 billion yuan ($16.7 billion) with a narrower net loss of 3.8 billion yuan ($590 million).

Vipshop generates slower and steadier growth

Vipshop's revenue increased 10% to 101.9 billion yuan ($15.6 billion) in 2020, and its net income grew 47% to 5.9 billion yuan ($905 million). On an adjusted basis, its net income rose 25% to 6.3 billion yuan ($961 million).

In the first half of 2021, Vipshop's revenue rose 35% year-over-year to 58 billion yuan ($9.0 billion). Its net income increased 19% to 2.6 billion yuan ($400 million).

Vipshop ended its second quarter with 51.1 million active customers, up 32% from a year earlier, as its total orders grew 30% to 221.5 million. Its number of "Super VIP" members, who pay subscription fees for extra discounts and perks, grew nearly 50% year over year and accounted for roughly a third of its gross merchandise volume.

Analysts expect Vipshop's revenue to rise 19% to 121 billion yuan ($18.8 billion) this year, but for its adjusted net income to dip 15% to 5.4 billion yuan as it ramps up its spending on new marketing campaigns and its Super VIP platform.

The valuations and verdict

Pinduoduo trades at seven times this year's sales, which makes it much cheaper than other tech stocks with comparable growth rates. Vipshop's stock looks even cheaper at 2.5 times this year's sales and eight times next year's earnings.

Both stocks are depressed by the same regulatory headwinds that are battering Alibaba, JD, and other Chinese tech stocks. But if you're willing to ride out that storm, I believe Pinduoduo's higher growth rates, more diversified marketplace, and larger user base make it a much better overall investment than Vipshop. Vipshop's business is stable, but it won't attract as much attention with its slower growth rates.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China growth slows further in third quarter

China's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, as a crackdown on the property sector and a looming energy crisis began to bite. In a sign of the ongoing weakness in the property market, home sales by value slumped 16.9 percent on-year last month, following a 19.7 percent fall in August, AFP calculations based on official data showed.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is This E-Commerce Stock Amazon-Proof?

Etsy is converting its pandemic customers into active buyers. Offsite advertising is a bright spot in Etsy's future. Etsy is forming a "House of Brands" from its acquisitions. In the transition to online shopping, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has claimed many victims. With convenience, low prices, and fast shipping on its side, competitors couldn't survive. One area Amazon has not penetrated is custom, hand-made goods. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) specializes in this niche by providing more than 5 million sellers a platform to market their wares on. It is a place where customers can purchase an anniversary gift with their wedding date engraved, creative decorations, or a necklace bearing their unique name.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Chinese#Vips#Emarketer#Jd#Tencent#Tcehy#Wechat
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
The Motley Fool

3 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

MercadoLibre dominates the expanding Latin American market. Sea’s Shopee leads the rapidly growing Southeast Asian market. Coupang could expand far beyond its core South Korean market and become another regional powerhouse in Asia. Many e-commerce stocks soared last year as the pandemic forced more people to shop online. But as...
STOCKS
Telegraph

How the shine came off the e-commerce darlings

In the space of two weeks, a handful of home-grown online retailers – AO World, Asos, Boohoo and The Hut Group – went from being star performers of the pandemic to outcasts of the industry. They had been the envy of the retail world as shoppers embraced internet orders faster...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Consider for E-Commerce and Digital Payments Growth in Latin America

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are leaders in the e-commerce and digital payments spaces in Latin America. Their stocks have not performed particularly well this year, though -- but that doesn't mean they won't be long-term winners. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The 5" recorded Oct. 8, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Jeremy Bowman, and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss why the future still looks bright for both tech firms.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why MercadoLibre Is a Compelling E-Commerce Stock

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is far and away the largest e-commerce company in Latin America. But its success has attracted attention, and competition is ramping up. Does the company have a defensible position against newcomers to the region? It does. In this segment from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live recorded Sept. 30 , Fool.com contributor Brian Withers talks about the reasons he likes MercadoLibre for the long term.
MARKETS
The Drum

Social commerce closes in on e-commerce as preferred channel for SEA consumers

Social commerce continues to be on the rise in South East Asia as Covid-19 restrictions ease off in some parts of the region. In the first half of 2021, orders and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) jumped 102% and 91% respectively over the same period last year, IKala’s annual study ‘Riding the Pandemic Wave & Beyond’ found.
RETAIL
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, Chinese Markets Re-Open to Better-Than-Expected Services Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning, with China releasing better-than-expected economic data and concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling ease. China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.81% by 9:49 PM ET (1:49 AM GMT) while the Shenzhen Component Component was steady at 14,309.01. The Caixin services purchasing managers index for September, released earlier in the day, was 53.4.
STOCKS
investing.com

Did you Notice this Indian E-Commerce Stock for Trading?

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd (NS: INMR ) is the first and largest B2B digital marketplace in India. The group began in 1996 when Dinesh Agarwal and Brijesh Agrawal founded IndiaMART.com, a business-to-business portal to connect Indian manufacturers with buyers. The stock is trading at a discount of 11.5% to its 52-week high level. The 52-week high and low range is Rs 9,952 – Rs 4,515.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better COVID Stock: Moderna vs. Novavax

Adria Cimino grew up with her nose in a book and a love of storytelling. By a twist of fate, she started her career writing about biotech in Boston and discovered that each company is the source of many fascinating stories. Prior to joining The Fool as a contract writer focused on healthcare and consumer goods, Adria covered the stock market for Bloomberg News in Paris. When she’s not analyzing companies, she can be found writing fiction or trying to speak French as well as her 9-year-old daughter.
INDUSTRY
stockmarket.com

Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 E-Commerce Stocks For Your Watchlist

Should Investors Be Watching These Top E-Commerce Stocks In The Stock Market Now?. As we enter another week of trading, e-commerce stocks could be worth watching in the stock market now. For the most part, this would be due to key data on the U.S. jobs market this week. In detail, investors will likely be keeping an eye on notable industries ahead of the Labor Department’s September jobs report. By current estimates, payroll gains throughout the month could come in at 475,000. This would be a significant month-over-month increase from August’s 235,000, possibly signaling a recovering job market.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

PGRO Circumvents the E-Commerce Disruption for Box Stores

The pandemic has led to a boom in online shopping and e-commerce, but retailers are focusing more than ever on brick and mortar stores, particularly as the shopping center as a hub for consumers flourishes. The push to in-person shopping comes as rent is increasingly cheaper from pandemic closures, the...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
130K+
Followers
62K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy