EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Halfords hires CFO; new Pendragon, Versarien chairs
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Halfords Group PLC - Redditch, Worcestershire-based motoring and cycling products retailer - Hires Jo Hartley as chief financial officer and an executive director, joining from gym chain Virgin Active, where she has been CFO since 2015. Hartley previously worked for grocer Tesco PLC. Hartley will join Halfords in mid-April next year, and current CFO Loraine Woodhouse will retire after the company's full-year results are published in June. Halford's will issue its half-year results on November 10.www.lse.co.uk
