EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Halfords hires CFO; new Pendragon, Versarien chairs

THG founder Matthew Moulding has confirmed plans to give up his “golden share” after the online retail giant’s shares plunged amid fierce scrutiny over its corporate governance.The company, which was previously called The Hut Group, currently has a dual-class share structure which allows the founder and chief executive to have significantly greater voting powers than other investors.The “golden share” structure has been criticised by institutional investors who believe it can give founders too much control.THG’s structure has also previously stopped the firm entering the FTSE 100 under UK listing rules.However, THG said on Monday that it will now cancel the...

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO