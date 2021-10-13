Mango Park’s New 8,000-Square-Foot Playground to Open Friday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Mango Park & Recreation Center will celebrate the opening of its new 8,000-square-foot playground for children of all abilities on Friday, Oct. 15.

The playground includes numerous play units designed to encourage children to stay active and have fun, including intergenerational swings that allow adults and children to swing together facing each other.

In addition to traditional elements such as swings and slides, the playground includes rope- and rock-climbing structures, musical elements, and synthetic turf.

The playground is only one part of the recent improvements Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation has made to the park and recreation center.

The project also included additional amenities at the two dog parks, including shade shelters with decorative benches, a dog wash station, upgraded dog agility equipment, and renovated restrooms with ADA-accessible sidewalks.

The basketball courts and rental shelters were improved, and the recreation center now has a renovated patio area, upgraded catering kitchen for community rentals, and more storage.

Florida Man With Half Gallon Of Captain Morgan And Swords Sets Fire In Road, Floods Police Station

Study: Florida Gov. DeSantis Ended Biden’s COVID Handouts, And “Kicked The Economy Into Overdrive”

High School Student Arrested For Refusing To Wear A Mask At School

Florida Mom Calls For ‘Mass Exodus’ From Public Schools To Fight Indoctrination

‘My Agent Called’: Viral Kamala Harris Space Video Featured Child Actors

Biden Climate Pact Hobbles US Manufacturing And Agriculture But Gives China, India, Russia A Pass

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon