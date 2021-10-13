CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Troy

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 5 days ago

TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cPqTEEz00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

