Bucs Take A Shot At Gruden Too, Scrubbing Him From The Teams ‘Ring Of Honor’

TAMPA, FL. – Jon Gruden is not only out with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have disowned him as well.

The Bucs announced Tuesday that Gruden, who led the team to its first Super Bowl win after the 2002 season, removed him from its “Ring of Honor” inside Raymond James Stadium.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity, and inclusion for many years,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

“While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Gruden also won 57 games over his seven years in Tampa, making him the Bucs’ winningest coach.

The fiery coach, known to pro football fans as “Chucky,” for the character in the 1980s horror movie, resigned as the Raiders’ coach on Monday after The New York Times published a story on emails he sent to other league executives.

The emails, sent between 2011 and 2018, used what the Times described as racist, sexist, and homophobic language. Gruden’s comments were directed at NFL officials, with Commissioner Roger Goodell a frequent target, as well as owners, players, and journalists.

In addition to repeatedly insulting Goodell, including as a “f—-t” and a “p—y,” Gruden predictably had to go because violated the NFL’s holy trinity.

As the Times reported, Gruden “denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem.”

The emails came to light as the NFL culled 650,000 emails related to a sexual harassment scandal involving the Washington Football Team, formerly known as the Redskins.

The Times described Gruden as “collateral damage” of that probe.

While its reporting went into great detail of Washington’s allegedly hostile “workplace culture,” the Times noted that the hundreds of thousands of emails uncovered by the NFL’s probe of the controversy in D.C. were “analyzed and discussed by the league, but not noted in any report.”

Thus, what anyone else may have said about any of the NFL’s sacred cows remains hidden.

Florida Man With Half Gallon Of Captain Morgan And Swords Sets Fire In Road, Floods Police Station

Study: Florida Gov. DeSantis Ended Biden’s COVID Handouts, And “Kicked The Economy Into Overdrive”

High School Student Arrested For Refusing To Wear A Mask At School

Florida Mom Calls For ‘Mass Exodus’ From Public Schools To Fight Indoctrination

‘My Agent Called’: Viral Kamala Harris Space Video Featured Child Actors

Biden Climate Pact Hobbles US Manufacturing And Agriculture But Gives China, India, Russia A Pass

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon