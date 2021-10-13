CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bucs Take A Shot At Gruden Too, Scrubbing Him From The Teams ‘Ring Of Honor’

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwOo9_0cPqTDMG00

TAMPA, FL. – Jon Gruden is not only out with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have disowned him as well.

The Bucs announced Tuesday that Gruden, who led the team to its first Super Bowl win after the 2002 season, removed him from its “Ring of Honor” inside Raymond James Stadium.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity, and inclusion for many years,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

“While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Gruden also won 57 games over his seven years in Tampa, making him the Bucs’ winningest coach.

The fiery coach, known to pro football fans as “Chucky,” for the character in the 1980s horror movie, resigned as the Raiders’ coach on Monday after The New York Times published a story on emails he sent to other league executives.

The emails, sent between 2011 and 2018, used what the Times described as racist, sexist, and homophobic language. Gruden’s comments were directed at NFL officials, with Commissioner Roger Goodell a frequent target, as well as owners, players, and journalists.

In addition to repeatedly insulting Goodell, including as a “f—-t” and a “p—y,” Gruden predictably had to go because violated the NFL’s holy trinity.

As the Times reported, Gruden “denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem.”

The emails came to light as the NFL culled 650,000 emails related to a sexual harassment scandal involving the Washington Football Team, formerly known as the Redskins.

The Times described Gruden as “collateral damage” of that probe.

While its reporting went into great detail of Washington’s allegedly hostile “workplace culture,” the Times noted that the hundreds of thousands of emails uncovered by the NFL’s probe of the controversy in D.C. were “analyzed and discussed by the league, but not noted in any report.”

Thus, what anyone else may have said about any of the NFL’s sacred cows remains hidden.

  • Florida Man With Half Gallon Of Captain Morgan And Swords Sets Fire In Road, Floods Police Station
  • Study: Florida Gov. DeSantis Ended Biden’s COVID Handouts, And “Kicked The Economy Into Overdrive”
  • High School Student Arrested For Refusing To Wear A Mask At School
  • Florida Mom Calls For ‘Mass Exodus’ From Public Schools To Fight Indoctrination
  • ‘My Agent Called’: Viral Kamala Harris Space Video Featured Child Actors
  • Biden Climate Pact Hobbles US Manufacturing And Agriculture But Gives China, India, Russia A Pass

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New York Times#Redskins#Washingt
Yardbarker

Teddy Bridgewater Sends Urgent Message to Broncos Teammates After Pittsburgh Loss

Seeing the Denver Broncos suffer back-to-back losses to significantly tougher competition has confirmed what fans feared the most: that 3-0 start was a mirage. It was painful to watch as the Broncos through three quarters on Sunday as the team got out-coached, out-played, and out-fought in all three phases by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Country
India
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
Yardbarker

What Cris Collinsworth said about female football fans in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC in Week 6. The game was called by Mike Tirico (in place of Al Michaels), and Cris Collinsworth. Last year, the two called a game in December in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Ravens. That game was...
NFL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
71K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy