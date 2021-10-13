Weather Forecast For Abingdon
ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
