Wells, VT

BMU reports hefty surplus

By JO News
Journal Opinion
 6 days ago

WELLS RIVER—The pandemic’s impact threaded nearly every topic covered by the Blue Mountain Union School board meeting on Oct. 6. In a budget review of the academic year that ended June 30, business manager Linda Metcalf said unaudited financial statements revealed a hefty surplus despite decreased revenue. Despite being short...

jonews.com

