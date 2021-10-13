4-Day Weather Forecast For Talladega

TALLADEGA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Rain showers likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.