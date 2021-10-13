CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Apple Butter Stirrin’ Festival celebrates fall

By Contributed
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to Roscoe Village for the 50th year of an annual fall classic – the Apple Butter Stirrin’ Festival. This event celebrates the harvest with apple butter stirred over an open fire, heirloom-apple tasting, unique craft vendors, delicious foods, and children’s games. The village’s center stage will be filled with entertainment all weekend with plenty of bluegrass and folk favorites. Always held on the third weekend in October when the surrounding hillsides are awash with color, the festival offers lots to see and do as you enjoy the best of fall in Ohio.

www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Logan Banner

Chapmanville holds annual Apple Butter Festival

Chapmanville’s annual Apple Butter Festival returned over the weekend after two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival didn’t offer a carnival, but dozens of vendors were lined up along Boise Street, and patrons got to enjoy several attractions such as live music, a quilt show by the Chapmanville Woman’s Club, a cruise-in/car show, a hotdog eating contest, a chili cook-off, inflatables and the making of apple butter by the American Legion Post 103 of Chapmanville. Live music entertainment at the festival included the Chapmanville Regional High School Band, Liam Farley, Broken Arrow, Shawn Camp, Brayden Williamson, Hair Supply, In Stone, Dewey Jeffery and Powerhouse.
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
ranchosantafereview.com

Nature Collective celebrates Halloween with Not So Scary Fall Festival

The Nature Collective brings back its nature-themed Halloween family day, the Not So Scary Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17 at San Dieguito County Park. At the free event, Nature Collective staff and San Diego County park rangers will help guests discover that creepy crawly creatures are not-so-scary after all. Kids can join hands-on interactive activities from craft-making to live animal encounters. Nature gets the spotlight with a fun variety of family-friendly experiences and nature walks in a Halloween theme. Costumes are encouraged.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Anniston Star

Photos: Sycamore Fall Festival

The town of Sycamore and Sycamore Federal Credit Union hosts a Fall Festival on Friday. The semi-annual festival offers food, arts, crafts, old-fashioned candies, and more.
SYCAMORE, AL
harborcountry-news.com

TRACTORS OF THE FALL FESTIVAL

THREE OAKS — The River Valley Antique Power Association’s Fall Festival took place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3, at the Association grounds along Warren Woods Road. Festivities included tractor parades, antique tractors, cars, engines and chain saws, an operating saw mill, a shingle mill, threshing, and a flea market.
THREE OAKS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
KGET 17

Three blocks of family fall fun at the Tehachapi Apple Festival

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Linda Carhart with the Tehachapi Apple Festival to learn all about what the upcoming event will offer. “2021 is our 8th year of presenting the Apple Festival and it’s moved to Green Street where we take up three blocks between Tehachapi Blvd. and D St. We now have over 80 vendors and lots of fun things to do,” says Carhart.
TEHACHAPI, CA
dayton.com

Live apple-y ever after at the Enon Apple Butter Festival this weekend

After canceling last year’s festivities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Enon Community Historical Society will bring back the popular Enon Apple Butter Festival this Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10. The festival began 40 years ago, next to the Enon Adena mound. The Enon Community Historical Society...
ENON, OH
nashvilleguru.com

Fall Into Fifth + Broadway Festival

The Fall Into Fifth + Broadway Festival is Sunday October 31, 2021, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. This family-friendly event will feature a Titans watch party, pumpkin decorating, pop-up bars, delicious food, games, and more. All kids in costume will receive a free scoop of ice cream from Jeni’s. There will also be trick or treating between select shops! This event is free to attend and all ages are welcome.
FESTIVAL
Peninsula Daily News

Apple Cider Festival on tap this weekend

Apple pressing, miniature golf in the orchard, cider tasting, sushi, masked dancing under the autumn stars: This is the 2021 Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival. With three venues participating, the fest will be all outdoors and put on by the Production Alliance, a nonprofit event organizer based in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#Bluegrass#Living History#Apple Butter Stirrin#Lanterns Legends Tour
hellowoodlands.com

Local Fall Festivals 2021

Fall is here! Celebrate with friends and family by heading to these local festivals!. P-6 Farms Fall Festival – P-6 Farms invites you to celebrate the Fall Season at the 2021 Fall Festival! Have some Texas sized FUN on the farm with u-pick flower fields, photo-ops, the pumpkin house, corn maze, vintage rides, pig & mini horse races, and more Saturdays and Sundays from October 9 – November 7. Learn More.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KYTV

Finley Farms & The Ozark Mill celebrate grand opening with fall festival

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The 40-acre property that makes up Finley Farms and the Ozark Mill will be celebrating their grand opening this weekend with a fall festival. The festival started Thursday and will go until Sunday, Oct. 10. The four-day celebration will include a live music, farm-inspired food, a curated marketplace, live music by local musicians, hands-on workshops, farm tours, family friendly activities and more.
OZARK, MO
Tehechapi News

TehachaPod covers the Apple Festival

The Tehachapi Apple Festival returns Oct. 16 and 17 after taking a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions. Linda Carhart came into the TehachaPod studios to talk about what to look forward to at this year’s event in Downtown Tehachapi. The Apple Festival is featured on Season 2, Episode 102.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Recorder

Migrations Festival celebrates Guatemalan culture in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS — The fifth annual Migrations Festival had the village thinking both globally and locally for Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. Held at the Great Falls Discovery Center, this year’s festival showcased a collection of Guatemalan art from Indigenous Mayan artists. Following a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

To Do List: Oktoberfest, Fall Harvest Celebration, Book Festival, Fashion Show

BOSTON (CBS) – On this weekend’s To Do List there are a few chances to celebrate fall and all of the things that make this one of the best times of the year in New England. FALL HARVEST CELEBRATION Ocean Spray’s annual fall harvest celebration is happening at Patriot Place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free and activities include pumpkin decorating, pony rides and the highlight – watching farmers harvest the cranberry bog. patriot-place.com/fallharvest/ When: Saturday, Oct. 16 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Where: Patriot Place, Two Patriot Place, Foxboro, MA 02035 Cost: Free BOOK FESTIVAL The Boston Book Festival is back from October 16...
BOSTON, MA
The Mountaineer

Apple Harvest Festival 2021

The morning of the Apple Harvest Festival started out grey and rainy, but the crowds still came out in support of the nearly 200 local vendors, musicians and performers. Nearly 30,000 people roamed Main Street in Downtown Waynesville in search of tasty festival food, handmade crafts and artisan food, and locally-grown apples.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
thesunpapers.com

Medford apple festival at Kirby’s Mill celebrates its 42nd year

Medford Township held its annual apple festival last weekend and marked the event’s 42nd anniversary. The festival invited residents of all ages to browse many different types of vendors spread throughout the lawn at Kirby’s Mill. Last year, the festival and other events held by the Medford Historical Society were...
MEDFORD, NJ
wevv.com

Dugan Best Recreation Center Celebrating Fall With Week-Long Festival

Over in Owensboro, Kentucky, the Dugan Best Recreation Center is celebrating the start of Fall with a week-long festival. The festival kicks off on Monday, Oct. 4, and runs through Friday, Oct. 8, with a variety of activities and family fun offered. Here's a full schedule for the Dugan Best...
OWENSBORO, KY
theshoppersweekly.com

Celebrate Centralia festivities

The 9th annual Celebrate Centralia festival was held on Saturday, October 9 from 4 to 10 p.m. in the 300 Block of East Broadway. The City of Centralia and the Centralia Foundation presented local artisans, musicians, crafters, wineries, and food vendors for a festival around the Carillon in downtown Centralia. This is a free celebration that is open to everyone yearly.
CENTRALIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy