Apple Butter Stirrin’ Festival celebrates fall

Head to Roscoe Village for the 50th year of an annual fall classic – the Apple Butter Stirrin’ Festival. This event celebrates the harvest with apple butter stirred over an open fire, heirloom-apple tasting, unique craft vendors, delicious foods, and children’s games. The village’s center stage will be filled with entertainment all weekend with plenty of bluegrass and folk favorites. Always held on the third weekend in October when the surrounding hillsides are awash with color, the festival offers lots to see and do as you enjoy the best of fall in Ohio.