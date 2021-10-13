Sequim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly cloudy then light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
