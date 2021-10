You don’t have to be in a good mood to read a Phil Di Vece column. If you are up, Di Vece’s approach and bounty of information and recollections will lift you higher; if you are sluggish from the workaday world and all the scary things happening out there, he will make you feel better with a trip down memory lane or centuries past. Di Vece knows Wiscasset, and a lot more. And we thank him for writing for us.