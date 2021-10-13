CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 08:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Baxley. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 79.1 feet. * Flood stage is 74.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 79.9 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * Impact...At 78.0 feet, Deens Landing and Carter Linton Landing are completely flooded. Davis Landing Road, Morris Landing Road and Getaway Lane at Carters Bight Landing begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

