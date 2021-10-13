Madisonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
