Madisonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



