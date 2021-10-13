CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atoka; Coal; Hughes; Pontotoc; Seminole Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coal, eastern Seminole, Pontotoc, north central Atoka and Hughes Counties through 830 AM CDT At 744 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cromwell to near Fitzhugh. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ada, Holdenville, Coalgate, Wewoka, Wetumka, Byng, Allen, Roff, Stonewall, Dustin, Tupelo, Francis, Calvin, Cromwell, Fitzhugh, Stuart, Lamar, Sasakwa, Gerty and Horntown. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 208 and 213. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-95 near Walker Lake could see gusts in excess of 60 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. Dangerous boating conditions are expected on area lakes. Tree limbs and weakened or burned trees could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along US-95 near Walker Lake.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper San Joaquin River, Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 01:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph above 7000 feet. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Upper San Joaquin River areas above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Strong, gusty winds may cause tree damage.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 04:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park A Winter Storm will bring Snow to the Western Mountains beginning this Afternoon This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snowfall amounts of generally 4 to 6 inches across the Salt and Wyoming ranges. 2 to 4 inches of snow possible across the Tetons and Gros Ventres and 1 to 3 inches across the higher elevations in Yellowstone National Park. * WHERE...Western Mountains and Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Late this afternoon through Tuesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Halifax, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania Patchy Frost Possible This Morning Clear skies and calm or very light winds under a Canadian high pressure system have allowed temperatures to fall into the mid and upper 30s across parts of the Virginia and North Carolina Foothills and Piedmont. This has been particularly noted for areas just downwind of the Blue Ridge from Wilkesboro, NC to Reidsville NC, to Martinsville, VA, as well as near Danville, VA. Residents of these areas may wish to protect any tender vegetation through 9 AM this morning to prevent damage from frost. Indoor house plants should be brought indoors. Patchy frost will again be possible Tuesday morning in these same areas as well.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Frost Possible This Morning Clear skies and calm or very light winds under a Canadian high pressure system have allowed temperatures to fall into the mid and upper 30s across parts of the Virginia and North Carolina Foothills and Piedmont. This has been particularly noted for areas just downwind of the Blue Ridge from Wilkesboro, NC to Reidsville NC, to Martinsville, VA, as well as near Danville, VA. Residents of these areas may wish to protect any tender vegetation through 9 AM this morning to prevent damage from frost. Indoor house plants should be brought indoors. Patchy frost will again be possible Tuesday morning in these same areas as well.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills A Winter Storm will bring Snow across southwest Wyoming beginning late this Afternoon This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snowfall amounts generally 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible across parts of southern Sweetwater County. Precipitation may begin as rain or a rain and snow mix across parts of the region Monday night before changing over to snow early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest and south central Wyoming. * WHEN...Late this afternoon through Tuesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM MDT today for strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, for Fire Weather Zones 229, 230, 233 and 237, which includes eastern Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, for Fire Weather Zones 222, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 234, 235, 236 and 237, which includes Fremont, southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, western Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa and Baca Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...227...228...231...232...234 235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...227...228...231 232...234...235 and 236. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may become favorable for rapid fire spread and growth on Tuesday
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially before sunrise.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear River Range Expect snow starting later this afternoon with an upper level low approaching. Look for light snow to start with and moderate snow by late tonight into Tuesday morning. In general, expect 4 to 9 inches of storm total snow above 6500 to 7000 feet with around 1 to 3 inches of snow expected for Emigration pass. Higher amounts will be farther south near the Utah border.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 7500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with up to a foot above the treeline. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers of vans...campers...trailers and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Fannin, Lumpkin, Towns, Union, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fannin; Lumpkin; Towns; Union; White FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Fannin, Union, Towns, Lumpkin and White Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated spots, particularly in sheltered valleys, may briefly fall to near freezing.
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 04:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches above 7000 feet, localized higher amounts along the crest. An additional 1 to 2 inches below 7000 feet to lake level. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions for Sierra passes with chain-controls and slow-downs possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of heavier snowbands are possible which could lead to rapidly deteriorating conditions and reductions in visibility. Isolated lightning strikes possible.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Cuero...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 34.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM CDT Monday was 35.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.9 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Moderate flooding threatens homes in south portion of River Haven Subdivision below Cuero. Residents should consider evacuation. Any livestock remaining anywhere in the floodplain should be moved to higher ground immediately. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 02/06/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 34.2 Mon 3 am CDT 27.4 12.2 9.6
DEWITT COUNTY, TX

