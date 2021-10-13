Special Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atoka; Coal; Hughes; Pontotoc; Seminole Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coal, eastern Seminole, Pontotoc, north central Atoka and Hughes Counties through 830 AM CDT At 744 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cromwell to near Fitzhugh. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ada, Holdenville, Coalgate, Wewoka, Wetumka, Byng, Allen, Roff, Stonewall, Dustin, Tupelo, Francis, Calvin, Cromwell, Fitzhugh, Stuart, Lamar, Sasakwa, Gerty and Horntown. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 208 and 213. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0