Special Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-95 near Walker Lake could see gusts in excess of 60 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. Dangerous boating conditions are expected on area lakes. Tree limbs and weakened or burned trees could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along US-95 near Walker Lake.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO