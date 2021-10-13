Weather Forecast For Marion
MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
