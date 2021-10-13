Weather Forecast For Marion

MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



