Americus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

AMERICUS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



