Weather Forecast For Clinton
CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
