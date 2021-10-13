Daily Weather Forecast For Immokalee
IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
