Coos Bay Weather Forecast
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0