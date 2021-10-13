4-Day Weather Forecast For Brenham

BRENHAM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 75 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight High 89 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



