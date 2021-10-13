Picayune Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PICAYUNE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0