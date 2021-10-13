Picayune Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PICAYUNE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



