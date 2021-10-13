Evansville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
